3,058 Shares in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Purchased by Anchor Investment Management LLC

Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 127,059.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,461,138,000 after buying an additional 155,109,984 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nucor by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,473,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $897,835,000 after purchasing an additional 35,118 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Nucor by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,880,000 after purchasing an additional 979,824 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Nucor by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,175,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $652,851,000 after purchasing an additional 149,589 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Nucor by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,262,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $353,794,000 after purchasing an additional 159,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NUE has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.67.

Nucor Stock Down 1.1 %

NUE stock opened at $182.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.49. The company has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $129.79 and a 12 month high of $195.00.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.33. Nucor had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nucor news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $1,201,581.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,403 shares in the company, valued at $4,330,556.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.05, for a total value of $1,735,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,418 shares in the company, valued at $10,342,906.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $1,201,581.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,330,556.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,330 shares of company stock worth $13,672,548. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

