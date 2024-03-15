29,535 Shares in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Bought by Anchor Investment Management LLC

Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,774,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,070,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,408 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,065,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $645,879,000 after purchasing an additional 58,688 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,299,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $591,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573,013 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,631,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $591,091,000 after purchasing an additional 184,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at $485,095,000. 79.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $262,575.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 140,694 shares in the company, valued at $4,925,696.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $262,575.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 140,694 shares in the company, valued at $4,925,696.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $1,124,450.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,347.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,781 shares of company stock worth $2,451,214 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $34.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $35.42.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 69.57%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WY shares. Raymond James downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. CIBC set a $37.00 target price on Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

