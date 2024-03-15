2,392 Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Acquired by Anchor Investment Management LLC

Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

VUG opened at $342.09 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $229.14 and a 52 week high of $346.51. The stock has a market cap of $112.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $328.46 and a 200-day moving average of $302.45.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

