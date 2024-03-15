1,725 Shares in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Bought by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WRB. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 2.3% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.3% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 5,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WRB traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.66. 331,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,438. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $86.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.83. The company has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.57.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.70%.

WRB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on W. R. Berkley from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.11.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

