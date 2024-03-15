15,715 Shares in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Bought by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,715 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIPS. Natixis bought a new position in Vipshop during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Vipshop during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vipshop during the third quarter valued at $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Vipshop by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Vipshop by 3,900.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VIPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Vipshop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Vipshop from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vipshop presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.90.

Vipshop Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:VIPS traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,444,624. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $20.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.78 and a 200-day moving average of $16.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.43.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $5.15. Vipshop had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $34.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Vipshop Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

See Also

