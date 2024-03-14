zooplus (OTCMKTS:ZLPSF) vs. Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Head-To-Head Contrast

zooplus (OTCMKTS:ZLPSF – Get Free Report) and Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares zooplus and Big 5 Sporting Goods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets zooplus N/A N/A N/A Big 5 Sporting Goods -0.80% -2.77% -1.04%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares zooplus and Big 5 Sporting Goods’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio zooplus N/A N/A N/A $0.84 238.10 Big 5 Sporting Goods $884.74 million 0.09 -$7.08 million ($0.33) -11.00

Analyst Recommendations

zooplus has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Big 5 Sporting Goods. Big 5 Sporting Goods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than zooplus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings for zooplus and Big 5 Sporting Goods, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score zooplus 0 0 0 0 N/A Big 5 Sporting Goods 0 1 0 0 2.00

Big 5 Sporting Goods has a consensus price target of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 160.99%. Given Big 5 Sporting Goods’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Big 5 Sporting Goods is more favorable than zooplus.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.0% of zooplus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.6% of Big 5 Sporting Goods shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Big 5 Sporting Goods shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

zooplus beats Big 5 Sporting Goods on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About zooplus

zooplus SE operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers wet and dry food, feed additives, and snacks for dogs and cats under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, and Tigerino brands; and specialty articles, such as toys, scratch trees, transport baskets, grooming and care products, bedding, and other accessories. It provides approximately 8,000 food and accessory products for dogs, cats, small animals, birds, aquarium, and horses. The company sells its products in Germany and internationally. zooplus SE was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. The company also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation. It also provides private label items, such as shoes, apparel, camping equipment, fishing supplies, and snow sport equipment. The company sells private label merchandise under its trademarks comprising Golden Bear, Harsh, Pacifica, and Rugged Exposure. It also operates an e-commerce platform under the Big 5 Sporting Goods name. Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

