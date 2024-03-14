Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Red Spruce Capital LLC

Red Spruce Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter worth $37,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 439.3% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded down $5.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $171.20. 3,631,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,498,310. The company has a market capitalization of $78.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $191.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.03 and a twelve month high of $201.92.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 27.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total value of $176,689.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,233.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Zoetis from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.33.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

