ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Shares Down 6.2%

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.43 and last traded at $9.45. 2,633,508 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 8,228,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.07.

A number of research firms have commented on ZIM. Bank of America lifted their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $6.40 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $6.20 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.43.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZIM. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 166.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,062,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540,500 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 123.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,433,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,990 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 315.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,231,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,166,000 after acquiring an additional 935,223 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,787,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,231,000 after acquiring an additional 479,888 shares during the period. 17.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

