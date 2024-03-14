ZClassic One Day Volume Hits $422.35 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 14th. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for $0.0530 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZClassic has a market cap of $492,623.89 and $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.47 or 0.00072761 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.46 or 0.00047299 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00023529 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

