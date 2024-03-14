ZClassic Market Capitalization Achieves $499,547.33 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 14th. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for $0.0538 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $499,547.33 and approximately $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.17 or 0.00073051 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00046808 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00023140 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

