YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $15.12

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2024

Shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLYGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.12 and last traded at $15.24, with a volume of 702222 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.51.

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Tamar Securities LLC raised its position in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter.

About YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF

The YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (TSLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Tesla stock (TSLA) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options.

