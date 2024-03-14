Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Shares Gap Down to $15.84

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.84, but opened at $15.20. Y-mAbs Therapeutics shares last traded at $14.85, with a volume of 57,118 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on YMAB. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Y-mAbs Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.57.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.33. The firm has a market cap of $647.51 million, a P/E ratio of -32.33 and a beta of 0.75.

In related news, SVP Vignesh Rajah sold 1,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $28,282.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,185.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thomas Gad sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total transaction of $330,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 265,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,861.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vignesh Rajah sold 1,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $28,282.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,185.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YMAB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 325,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

