Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 172,800 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the February 14th total of 221,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on Xtant Medical in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

NYSEAMERICAN XTNT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,802. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.00 and a beta of 0.20. Xtant Medical has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Xtant Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xtant Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $516,000. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Xtant Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xtant Medical by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,499,993 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 14,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xtant Medical by 118.7% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 368,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets regenerative medicine products and medical devices for orthopedic and neurological surgeons in the United States and internationally. Its biomaterial products include OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSponge SC that fills bony defects in the subchondral region of joints; OsteoSelect DBM Putty for osteoinductive bone growth; OsteoSelect PLUS DBM Putty for use as a bone void filler and bone graft substitute in the pelvis, extremities, and posterolateral spine; OsteoFactor, which contains various proteins and peptides that support bone formation and remodeling; OsteoWrap; and OsteoVive Plus, a growth factor enriched cellular bone matrix.

