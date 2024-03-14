Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Lifted to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $54.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $61.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Xcel Energy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.83.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ XEL opened at $51.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.98. Xcel Energy has a fifty-two week low of $46.79 and a fifty-two week high of $71.96.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Energy will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.548 dividend. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xcel Energy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Featured Stories

