Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Price Performance

XELB stock opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.14. The stock has a market cap of $19.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Xcel Brands has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $2.10.

Get Xcel Brands alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xcel Brands

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Brands by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 506,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 62,353 shares during the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Xcel Brands by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 779,452 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 148,050 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Xcel Brands by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 95,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xcel Brands

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.