X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) CEO Sells $43,716.64 in Stock

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Free Report) CEO Paula Ragan sold 49,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total transaction of $43,716.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 765,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,259.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Paula Ragan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 12th, Paula Ragan sold 21,695 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $21,911.95.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $140.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a current ratio of 5.81. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $2.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley cut shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On X4 Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XFOR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 173,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 35,800 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 289,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 11,930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase Ib clinical trial to treat chronic neutropenia and Waldenström macroglobulinemia.

