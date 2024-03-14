Wrapped Cardano Tops One Day Trading Volume of $38,951.96 (WADA)

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Cardano has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Cardano has a total market cap of $26.58 billion and approximately $38,951.96 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Cardano coin can now be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00001071 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano’s launch date was September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 36,700,287,536 coins and its circulating supply is 35,557,404,077 coins. Wrapped Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The official website for Wrapped Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 36,700,287,535.801 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.763792 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $19,602.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

