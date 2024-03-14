Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Stock Price Up 2%

Shares of Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report) rose 2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.92 and last traded at $35.36. Approximately 8,819 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 50,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.68.

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Woori Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.52. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $1.4465 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.5%. This is an increase from Woori Financial Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Woori Financial Group’s payout ratio is 24.53%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Woori Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Woori Financial Group by 209.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Woori Financial Group by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Woori Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Woori Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 1.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Woori Financial Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial services to individual, business, and institutional customers in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers savings, demand, and installment deposits; time deposits, certificates of deposit, and repurchase instruments; and working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans.

