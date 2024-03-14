WNY Asset Management LLC Takes $380,000 Position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000. WNY Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLTB. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 440.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 197,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,463,000 after buying an additional 160,792 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 156.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 163,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after acquiring an additional 99,607 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,631,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,001,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 195,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,373,000 after acquiring an additional 36,045 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLTB opened at $49.06 on Thursday. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.46 and a 52 week high of $49.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.52.

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (FLTB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Limited Term Composite index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based bond fund with a primary focus on investment-grade credits and a targeted average maturity between two and five years. FLTB was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

