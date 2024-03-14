WNY Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

WNY Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,258 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL grew its stake in FedEx by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 15,260 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,043,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 218.9% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in FedEx by 566.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 403,462 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $106,885,000 after acquiring an additional 342,905 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 216,931 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $57,469,000 after acquiring an additional 21,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $255.22 on Thursday. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $190.83 and a twelve month high of $285.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $245.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.64.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. FedEx’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens decreased their price objective on FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on FedEx from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com cut FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 11th. Melius Research raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on FedEx from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.56.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FedEx

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.