WNY Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQH. RPO LLC lifted its position in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. RPO LLC now owns 376,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,859,000 after purchasing an additional 121,018 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 82,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 29,532 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 355,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 95,038 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 439,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after acquiring an additional 154,220 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 170,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 10,033 shares during the period. 18.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Abrdn Healthcare Investors alerts:

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Trading Down 0.2 %

Abrdn Healthcare Investors stock opened at $17.00 on Thursday. Abrdn Healthcare Investors has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $17.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.15 and its 200 day moving average is $16.15.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

About Abrdn Healthcare Investors

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This is an increase from Abrdn Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

(Free Report)

Abrdn Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.