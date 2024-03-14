WNY Asset Management LLC Makes New $572,000 Investment in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000. WNY Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $286,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 67.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 98.8% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 307,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,660,000 after purchasing an additional 152,598 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 68.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 208,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,202,000 after acquiring an additional 84,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 21.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,410,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,184,000 after acquiring an additional 248,526 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VRIG stock opened at $25.15 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.09 and its 200-day moving average is $25.00. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $25.19.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.1294 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

