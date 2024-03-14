WNY Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

WNY Asset Management LLC cut its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,248,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,524 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF accounts for about 5.6% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. WNY Asset Management LLC owned about 1.65% of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF worth $28,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 17,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 16,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

CGGO opened at $28.60 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.01. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.35 and a 1-year high of $28.80. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.99.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.