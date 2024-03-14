WNY Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

WNY Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,698,392,000 after acquiring an additional 205,245,648 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $154,377,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,248,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,257,000 after acquiring an additional 584,672 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after acquiring an additional 376,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,189,000 after acquiring an additional 353,706 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $223.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $213.31 and its 200 day moving average is $200.83. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $226.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

