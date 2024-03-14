WNY Asset Management LLC Has $672,000 Stake in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD)

WNY Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,260 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 192,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,814,000 after buying an additional 7,560 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $547,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $221,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 68.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 238,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,968,000 after buying an additional 97,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 31.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGSD opened at $25.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.30. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF has a 52 week low of $24.97 and a 52 week high of $25.94.

The Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (CGSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in a broad portfolio of investment grade bonds, debts, and money market instruments. The average portfolio duration is expected to be less than two years.

