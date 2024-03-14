WNY Asset Management LLC Has $531,000 Stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 29.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,873 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,977 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,135 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 83,510 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 35,538 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 3,546.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,414 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 11,101 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Plug Power by 37.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 61,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 16,646 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Plug Power by 87.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,285,344 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $169,369,000 after acquiring an additional 10,378,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Plug Power Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $3.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.20. Plug Power Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $13.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.21 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 38.09% and a negative net margin of 153.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Plug Power from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $2.80 to $2.90 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Plug Power

About Plug Power

(Free Report)

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.