WNY Asset Management LLC Has $298,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

WNY Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 87.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,238 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth $380,348,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 981.8% during the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,577,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,976,000 after buying an additional 7,784,225 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 59,844.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,624,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,662,000 after buying an additional 5,615,223 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 120.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,001,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,901,000 after buying an additional 4,918,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 20,353.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,109,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089,173 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $35.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.09 and a 200-day moving average of $32.64. The company has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $29.39 and a one year high of $35.80.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

