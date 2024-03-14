WNY Asset Management LLC Has $249,000 Stock Holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

WNY Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sonos were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SONO. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Sonos by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Sonos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sonos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Sonos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Sonos by 3,649.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SONO. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Sonos from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet raised Sonos from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sonos from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sonos has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

SONO stock opened at $18.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -628.79 and a beta of 1.99. Sonos, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $21.98.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $612.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.96 million. Sonos had a positive return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas Conrad sold 5,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $97,720.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,585.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 7,147 shares of company stock worth $129,984 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

