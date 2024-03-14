WNY Asset Management LLC Has $203,000 Holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

WNY Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 25,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 122,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust alerts:

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:BSTZ opened at $18.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.82 and a 200-day moving average of $16.91. BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $19.42.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1035 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. This is an increase from BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the science and technology sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.