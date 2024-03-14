WNY Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

WNY Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VAW. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 8,285.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA VAW opened at $199.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $187.35 and its 200-day moving average is $180.50. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $162.48 and a 12-month high of $200.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

