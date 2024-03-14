WNY Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

WNY Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in Bank of America by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 68.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank bought 5,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BAC opened at $36.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $284.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.75. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $36.44.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on BAC. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.53.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Stories

