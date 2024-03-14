WNS (NYSE:WNS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of WNS (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

WNS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of WNS in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of WNS from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Shares of WNS stock opened at $56.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.14 and a 200-day moving average of $62.42. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. WNS has a one year low of $51.84 and a one year high of $94.96.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $315.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.21 million. WNS had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 21.71%. Equities research analysts forecast that WNS will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of WNS by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 747,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,256,000 after acquiring an additional 28,833 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of WNS by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 515,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,596,000 after acquiring an additional 48,640 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of WNS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of WNS by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 28,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of WNS by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 35,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the period. 99.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

