Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Neutral

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $263.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $154.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 7.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WSM. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wedbush increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.81.

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $283.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.60. Williams-Sonoma has a fifty-two week low of $109.44 and a fifty-two week high of $289.80.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total transaction of $4,038,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,110,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alamar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 18,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 47,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,561,000 after buying an additional 10,303 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 215,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,443,000 after acquiring an additional 33,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

