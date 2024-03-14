West Paces Advisors Inc. Sells 160 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

West Paces Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 950.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM opened at $95.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $148.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.61. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $101.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.97 and a 200 day moving average of $92.63.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. The business had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on PM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on Philip Morris International

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $181,380.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,726 shares in the company, valued at $882,050.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $181,380.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,726 shares in the company, valued at $882,050.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $457,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,412,880.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.