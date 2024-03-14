West Paces Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

West Paces Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,717 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 320.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $604,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,387,576.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VZ. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $40.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.92. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $43.21.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The company had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 96.38%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

