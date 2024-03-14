West Paces Advisors Inc. Has $62,000 Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

West Paces Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 15.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 840 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortive by 5.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 2.4% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 5.3% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fortive by 4.9% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Fortive by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortive Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $85.46 on Thursday. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $62.70 and a 12 month high of $86.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.71 and a 200-day moving average of $74.57.

Fortive Announces Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 13.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTV has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Fortive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Vertical Research lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Fortive from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.14.

Insider Activity

In other Fortive news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 40,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $3,523,416.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,855 shares in the company, valued at $5,336,849.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 9,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $787,669.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,267. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 40,837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $3,523,416.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,336,849.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,937 shares of company stock valued at $5,475,122. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

