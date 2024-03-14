West Paces Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

West Paces Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 108,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,349,000 after buying an additional 6,434 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,741,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 137,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,802,000 after buying an additional 49,420 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 25,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,991,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Elevance Health by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $584.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.36.

NYSE:ELV opened at $509.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $412.00 and a twelve month high of $516.61. The company has a market cap of $118.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $494.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $471.24.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

