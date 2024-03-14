West Paces Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

West Paces Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,915 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,154 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 1.3% of West Paces Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in Apple by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $189.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Apple from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.27.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $171.13 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.92 and a 1 year high of $199.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $183.74 and its 200 day moving average is $183.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.95%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total transaction of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,392,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

