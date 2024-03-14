West Paces Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,752 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 277.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,384 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RF. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Regions Financial by 2,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 715.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RF shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “inline” rating and set a $21.00 target price (up from $16.50) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.12.

Regions Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

Regions Financial stock opened at $19.41 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.62. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $21.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.93%.

Regions Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.