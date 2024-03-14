Wesbanco Bank Inc. Raises Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 52.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,604 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FITB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,860,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,413,000 after acquiring an additional 393,937 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 671,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,017,000 after purchasing an additional 27,610 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 591,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,994,000 after purchasing an additional 85,981 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 460.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 675,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,559,000 after purchasing an additional 555,375 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 136,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 18,186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $36.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.46 and a twelve month high of $37.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 16.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FITB shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $971,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 229,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,407,751.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

