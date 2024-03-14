Wesbanco Bank Inc. Lowers Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 141.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CNB Bank raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

OTIS stock opened at $98.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.01. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $98.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.96.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 9.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.12%.

Insider Activity at Otis Worldwide

In related news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $1,675,602.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,661.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $3,426,360.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,660,653.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $1,675,602.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on OTIS. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Vertical Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Argus upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.29.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.