Wesbanco Bank Inc. Buys 1,986 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 3.9% during the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.7% in the third quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.3% in the third quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 16,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.8% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.7% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total transaction of $8,456,896.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,879,483.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total transaction of $8,456,896.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,486 shares in the company, valued at $12,879,483.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CB shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $238.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.06.

Chubb Price Performance

CB stock opened at $260.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $243.87 and a 200-day moving average of $225.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $183.40 and a 12 month high of $260.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.62.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $3.23. Chubb had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.88 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 15.76%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

