Wesbanco Bank Inc. Acquires 700 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,926 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,229,808 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $686,953,000 after buying an additional 84,769 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Devon Energy by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,647,104 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $555,567,000 after buying an additional 2,220,194 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 5.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,470,996 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $404,067,000 after purchasing an additional 411,777 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 5.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,429,670 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $402,095,000 after purchasing an additional 402,055 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,371,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $435,881,000 after purchasing an additional 99,059 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy stock opened at $47.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.68. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $40.47 and a 52 week high of $56.19.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.65.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

