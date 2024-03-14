Waypoint REIT (ASX:WPR) Insider Purchases A$123,354.09 in Stock

Waypoint REIT (ASX:WPR – Get Free Report) insider Hadyn Stephens purchased 50,763 shares of Waypoint REIT stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.43 ($1.61) per share, for a total transaction of A$123,354.09 ($81,691.45).

Waypoint REIT Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.79, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

About Waypoint REIT

Waypoint REIT is Australia's largest listed REIT owning solely service station and convenience retail properties with a high-quality portfolio of properties across all Australian States and mainland Territories. Waypoint REIT's objective is to maximise the long-term income and capital returns from its ownership of the portfolio for the benefit of all security holders.

