Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) Senior Officer Sells C$1,011,840.00 in Stock

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer James M. Little sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$168.64, for a total transaction of C$1,011,840.00.
Waste Connections Stock Performance
Shares of WCN opened at C$228.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$58.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$214.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$196.88. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of C$174.74 and a 12 month high of C$231.95.
Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.47 by C$0.04. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of C$2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.76 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 8.8153242 EPS for the current year.
Waste Connections Cuts Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
WCN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from C$169.00 to C$182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Waste Connections from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from C$141.00 to C$146.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from C$156.00 to C$167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, ATB Capital cut shares of Waste Connections from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$200.00 to C$235.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$192.10.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Waste Connections
Waste Connections Company Profile
Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
Further Reading
