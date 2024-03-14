Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) Senior Officer Sells C$1,011,840.00 in Stock

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer James M. Little sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$168.64, for a total transaction of C$1,011,840.00.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of WCN opened at C$228.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$58.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$214.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$196.88. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of C$174.74 and a 12 month high of C$231.95.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.47 by C$0.04. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of C$2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.76 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 8.8153242 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.383 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.85%.

WCN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from C$169.00 to C$182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Waste Connections from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from C$141.00 to C$146.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from C$156.00 to C$167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, ATB Capital cut shares of Waste Connections from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$200.00 to C$235.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$192.10.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Further Reading

