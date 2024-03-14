Wanchain (WAN) Price Reaches $0.30 on Top Exchanges

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. During the last week, Wanchain has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000426 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a market cap of $59.57 million and $4.75 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.53 or 0.00075737 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00011281 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00019475 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00019077 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00003867 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00007528 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001472 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,650,891 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.