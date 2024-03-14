W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Albert D Mason Inc.

Albert D Mason Inc. trimmed its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14 shares during the period. W.W. Grainger makes up about 2.1% of Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $3,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $258,792,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 536.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 447,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,994,000 after purchasing an additional 377,309 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,372,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,447,721,000 after purchasing an additional 294,558 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,396,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $966,451,000 after purchasing an additional 204,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1,568.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,122,000 after purchasing an additional 155,143 shares in the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total value of $3,694,339.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,756,231.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total value of $2,966,586.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,664,629.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total transaction of $3,694,339.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,756,231.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE GWW traded up $22.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $997.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,654. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $914.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $809.44. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $625.97 and a 52 week high of $1,016.89. The stock has a market cap of $49.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.14.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.05 by $0.28. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 56.54%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 20.55%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GWW. StockNews.com downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Loop Capital downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $925.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stephens raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $809.00 to $907.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $886.11.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

