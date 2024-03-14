VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:VSME) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:VSME – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 153,500 shares, a drop of 72.8% from the February 14th total of 564,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VS MEDIA

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VS MEDIA stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:VSME – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 141,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.71% of VS MEDIA at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get VS MEDIA alerts:

VS MEDIA Stock Down 11.2 %

Shares of VS MEDIA stock opened at $0.37 on Thursday. VS MEDIA has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $8.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.45.

About VS MEDIA

VS MEDIA Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates a network of digital creators who create and upload content to social media platforms, such as Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VS MEDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VS MEDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.