Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Stock Position Trimmed by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC cut its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,289 shares during the quarter. Vornado Realty Trust makes up about 1.2% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $376,294,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $132,326,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 30.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,448,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723,170 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 141.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,238,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $26,852,000. 75.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 262,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total transaction of $7,767,395.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,306,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,595,368.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

VNO has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Vornado Realty Trust stock traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.71. The company had a trading volume of 777,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,353,392. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 107.13 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.95. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $32.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.60 and a 200 day moving average of $24.91.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $441.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.82 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

