Vitalhub (TSE:VHI) Hits New 52-Week High at $5.75

Vitalhub Corp. (TSE:VHI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$5.75 and last traded at C$6.14, with a volume of 288837 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.42.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VHI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Vitalhub from C$5.25 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Cormark upped their price target on Vitalhub from C$5.50 to C$6.75 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Vitalhub from C$5.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

The firm has a market cap of C$285.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.96.

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions for health and human service providers in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Western Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination and optimization, and patient flow, engagement, and operational visibility solutions.

